Royal Ascot tips 2023: Thursday's best bets from Racing Post experts

Day three of Royal Ascot is upon us – but who do our top tipsters fancy most?

Our top three Royal Ascot tips for day 3

Davideo

3.05 Royal Ascot: King George V Stakes

By Tom Segal

There has been a heap of trouble on the round course again this week and there will be any number of hard-luck stories in the King George V Stakes as always. Horses drawn wide have to go the longest way round, but they also get the clearest uninterrupted runs. For that reason I like Davideo from stall 19.

Bang-in-form Ralph Beckett (who saddled the first two in Wednesday's Royal Hunt Cup) won this race two years ago with Surefire and looks to have kept Davideo back after his easy maiden win last month. Davideo is a Galileo half-brother to two Group 1 winners in Hong Kong, so he's surely going to prove himself a lot better than his current mark of 92, while the step up to a mile and half is surely going to be a big help as well.

Silk
Davideo15:05 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Coltrane

4.20 Royal Ascot: Gold Cup

By Matt Rennie

The Gold Cup picture was blown wide open with last year's star stayer Kyprios suffering a setback earlier in the season, but the Andrew Balding-trained six-year-old has the perfect profile to make the most of his absence.

Despite being six, he is still continuing to progress and was one of the best stayers in Britain last term. More importantly, he thrives at this track and in three efforts here has won the course-and-distance Ascot Stakes at the royal meeting last year, was luckless when beaten a neck by Trueshan in the Long Distance Cup before a taking return with an easy win in the Sagaro Stakes.

Unlike many of his rivals, there are no doubts about whether he will stay and he arguably brings the best staying form on offer into this.

Silk
Coltrane16:20 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

Caernarfon

5.35 Royal Ascot: Hampton Court Stakes

By Paul Kealy

While I have my doubts over the strength of this year's Oaks form, if it was an okay renewal Caernarfon is a massive price at around 8-1. If this race was a handicap she'd be giving weight to all of her male rivals, yet instead she receives the 3lb sex allowance. There won't be many better treated horses at the weights at this year's meeting.

She was 40-1 at Epsom and that form is a rather large outlier against the rest of her record as far as RPRs are concerned, but she does have a progressive profile as she won two of her last three as a juvenile and returned with a fourth of 20 in the 1,000 Guineas, albeit when beaten a long way.

Silk
Caernarfon17:35 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: Jack Channon

Al Asifah

3.40 Royal Ascot: Ribblesdale Stakes

By Kevin Morley

Infinite Cosmos has a nice profile and her Musidora third to subsequent Oaks heroine Soul Sister looks decent now. She missed Epsom for this, but may have bumped into one here in Al Asifah.

The daughter of Frankel took the step up to Listed company in her stride at Goodwood last time, running out one of the most impressive winners of the season. She is potentially top class and it will be interesting to see what route connections take if successful here.

Silk
Al Asifah15:40 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Our dedicated Ascot site is back! Find all the Royal Ascot racecards, odds and tips as well as exclusive free bets for Royal Ascot to give you the perfect head start.

Read these next:

Cracking the Royal Ascot puzzle with David Jennings 

Royal Ascot day 3 tips 2023: four horses to back on Thursday 

Sharpen up for Royal Ascot and get 50% off Racing Post Members' Club 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 22 June 2023Last updated 07:00, 22 June 2023
icon
