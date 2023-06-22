Royal Ascot tips 2023: Thursday's best bets from Racing Post experts

Day three of Royal Ascot is upon us – but who do our top tipsters fancy most?

Our top three Royal Ascot tips for day 3

3.05 Royal Ascot: King George V Stakes

By Tom Segal

There has been a heap of trouble on the round course again this week and there will be any number of hard-luck stories in the King George V Stakes as always. Horses drawn wide have to go the longest way round, but they also get the clearest uninterrupted runs. For that reason I like Davideo from stall 19.

Bang-in-form Ralph Beckett (who saddled the first two in Wednesday's Royal Hunt Cup) won this race two years ago with Surefire and looks to have kept Davideo back after his easy maiden win last month. Davideo is a Galileo half-brother to two Group 1 winners in Hong Kong, so he's surely going to prove himself a lot better than his current mark of 92, while the step up to a mile and half is surely going to be a big help as well.

Davideo 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Ralph Beckett

4.20 Royal Ascot: Gold Cup

By Matt Rennie

The Gold Cup picture was blown wide open with last year's star stayer Kyprios suffering a setback earlier in the season, but the Andrew Balding-trained six-year-old has the perfect profile to make the most of his absence.

Despite being six, he is still continuing to progress and was one of the best stayers in Britain last term. More importantly, he thrives at this track and in three efforts here has won the course-and-distance Ascot Stakes at the royal meeting last year, was luckless when beaten a neck by Trueshan in the Long Distance Cup before a taking return with an easy win in the Sagaro Stakes.

Unlike many of his rivals, there are no doubts about whether he will stay and he arguably brings the best staying form on offer into this.

Coltrane 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

5.35 Royal Ascot: Hampton Court Stakes

By Paul Kealy

While I have my doubts over the strength of this year's Oaks form, if it was an okay renewal Caernarfon is a massive price at around 8-1. If this race was a handicap she'd be giving weight to all of her male rivals, yet instead she receives the 3lb sex allowance. There won't be many better treated horses at the weights at this year's meeting.

She was 40-1 at Epsom and that form is a rather large outlier against the rest of her record as far as RPRs are concerned, but she does have a progressive profile as she won two of her last three as a juvenile and returned with a fourth of 20 in the 1,000 Guineas, albeit when beaten a long way.

Caernarfon 17:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: Jack Channon

3.40 Royal Ascot: Ribblesdale Stakes

By Kevin Morley

Infinite Cosmos has a nice profile and her Musidora third to subsequent Oaks heroine Soul Sister looks decent now. She missed Epsom for this, but may have bumped into one here in Al Asifah.

The daughter of Frankel took the step up to Listed company in her stride at Goodwood last time, running out one of the most impressive winners of the season. She is potentially top class and it will be interesting to see what route connections take if successful here.

Al Asifah 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

