Royal Ascot tips 2023: Paul Kealy's play of the day on Wednesday

Perotto

5.00 Ascot

Perotto is a horse I've been very keen on for the Royal Hunt Cup since his eyecatching seventh in the Victoria Cup over 7f here last month, and I thought he might end up a ridiculously short price if he found himself drawn among the pace horses on the day.

However, having been no bigger than 6-1 when the declarations were made, he was back out to 8-1 by the end of play on Monday and that's despite getting the perfect scenario I was hoping for so I'm going in again.

Perotto is drawn in stall 30 and almost all of the pace is on his side, and if he gest the breaks he is so well handicapped he just has to figure in the finish.

A winner of the Britannia two years ago, he hasn't scored since, but has still run some crackers in Listed and Group company over the past couple of seasons, despite not really being suited to small-field conditions races.

The handicapper steadily relented, though, and Perotto's drop in the ratings gathered pace when he lost his form on his final couple of starts last season for Marcus Tregoning.

A further 1lb drop for his seventh of 22 on his debut for Roger Varian takes him down to a mark of 96, which is 14lb below last season's opening rating, and I'm absolutely convinced he's still miles better than that.

Let's hope David Egan can find a way through so he can prove it.

