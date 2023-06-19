Royal Ascot tips 2023: Paul Kealy's play of the day on Tuesday

To access all of Paul Kealy's tips for Royal Ascot 2023 – plus much more – sign up to Members' Club Ultimate Monthly with this 50% offer for three months!

Francesco Clemente

5.35 Ascot

Since the entries first appeared the John and Thady Gosden-trained Francesco Clemente was favourite at around 4-1, but once Frankie Dettori was confirmed as the rider of the royal runner Saga he went out to as big as 15-2 with Saga going from around 7-1 to 7-2.

Obviously the idea that Dettori is automatically on the first string is going to have some effect, but surely nobody in their right mind would make Saga favourite in a match against his stablemate whoever was riding and there is a chance, of course, that he is on board simply because of the owners.

Saga has won just one of ten starts, a maiden at odds of 2-5 in September 2021, and is rated 106, while Francesco Clemente would be unbeaten in four if he hadn't blown the bend at Goodwood last time, and is rated 6lb superior.

At Goodwood he was odds-on to beat King Of Conquest, but didn't handle the tight bend at all, and was beaten a neck. However, that was his first run for ten months and he was free enough, and he had no problem with running around Sandown last year so I doubt Ascot will present the same sort of problem.

Of the five highest-rated horses in the race (Saga is joint-second-lowest by the way), Francesco Clemente is the only one not saddled with a 3lb penalty, and he should be the clear favourite.

Other bonuses are a draw in stall five as seven of the last ten winners have come from five, six or seven (four from five) and his sire Dubawi, who has a slightly better than 25 per cent strike-rate in Royal Ascot races from 1m2f-1m4f since 2010 and massive profits to boot (+£70.37 to a £1 stake).

Francesco Clemente 17:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

