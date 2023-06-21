Royal Ascot tips 2023: Paul Kealy's play of the day on Thursday

To access all of Paul Kealy's tips for Royal Ascot 2023 – plus much more – sign up to Members' Club Ultimate Monthly with this 50% offer for three months!

Caernarfon

5.35 Ascot

The Hampton Court Stakes left me in a little bit of a quandary because while I have my doubts over the strength of this year's Oaks form, if it was an okay renewal Caernarfon becomes a massive price at around 8-1.

Based on that effort, if this race was a handicap she'd be giving weight, and in many cases plenty of it, to all of her male rivals, yet instead she receives the 3lb sex allowance. There won't be many better treated horses at the weights at this year's meeting.

She was 40-1 at Epsom and that form is a rather large outlier against the rest of her record as far as RPRs are concerned, but she does have a progressive profile as she won two of her last three as a juvenile, including in Listed company, and returned with a fourth of 20 in the 1,000 Guineas, albeit when beaten a long way.

Caernarfon 17:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: Jack Channon

