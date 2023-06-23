Royal Ascot tips 2023: Paul Kealy's play of the day on Saturday

Lion Of War 17:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Lion Of War

5.35 Ascot

He has clearly always been fairly highly regarded as he went off at just 11-4 for a Group 2 at Newmarket as a juvenile, but it's fair to say things didn't work out for him.

However, when getting fast ground for the first time this season he ran a remarkable race to win at Musselburgh three weeks ago as he stumbled at the start and lost ground and then raced very freely for at least a couple of furlongs.

After that he made relentless progress and ended up winning going away by a length and a quarter. It's hard to make up lots of ground at Musselburgh unless they go really fast and the fact the second and third were third and second after about two furlongs suggests they didn't.

Lion Of War was faster than every one of his ten rivals for each of the last five furlongs, and that surely marks him down as a good horse well ahead of his mark. He'll relish another furlong too on that evidence.

