Royal Ascot Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's crack at the £500k guaranteed pot on Wednesday

Day two looks much harder for punters than day one, so it will be a day for plenty of selections and a big perm to small stakes if you're trying to get the Placepot up.

I do not have a strong opinion on the Queen Mary (2.30), but Relief Rally was very impressive when beating an odds-on shot at Salisbury last time (third won next time), so she is the first pick. Born To Rock , a runaway winner on her debut at Yarmouth, and Cynane , rumoured to be the pick of the Americans, are the other two.

I'll stick with just the two Joseph O'Brien-trained fillies in the Kensington Palace (3.05). I'm particularly keen on Yerwanthere , but Adelaise has claims too on her highly promising return.

Jumbly looks short enough for me in the Duke of Cambridge, which may well be more competitive than the odds suggest. With Prosperous Voyage having run poorly here last year, I'm going with Grande Dame and Queen Aminatu , who have both shown a liking for Ascot.

You could select any two from the leading four in the Prince of Wales's (4.20), although Mostahdaf's best form actually puts him right up there with the market leaders. Adayar and My Prospero would be my picks, although not with any great confidence.

The pace looks to be high in the Royal Hunt Cup (5.00), and my main fancy Perotto is drawn in stall 30. I was half tempted to bank on him, but I've paid heavily for being too bullish in the past, so Intellogent , an excellent second off 1lb higher last year, and Blue For You , eyecatching at York on his return, are going in too.

I do very much like Gregory in the Queen's Vase (5.35), though, and he does look banker material for a top-three slot at least.

He was still incredibly green when winning the Listed Cocked Hat at Goodwood last time, but really powered away when finally getting the message in the final furlong, and there should be no worries about his stamina for another three furlongs.

Royal Ascot day two Placepot perm

2.30

5 Born To Rock

10 Cynane

25 Relief Rally

3.05

6 Yerwanthere

17 Adelaise

3.40

1 Grande Dame

8 Queen Aminatu

4.20

1 Adayar

​​​​​​​​​​​​​6 My Prospero

5.00

7 Intellogent

11 Blue For You

21 Perotto

5.35

5 Gregory

3x2x2x2x3x1 = 72 lines

World Pool betting: Swinger bettors to be in Clover

By Keith Melrose

The Swinger, known internationally as the Quinella Place, is the most popular bet on World Pool. It requires punters to pick two horses, both of which must finish in the first three places. Any order is allowed.

The key when it comes to World Pool is to err away from internationally recognised names, as the UK money in the pool will be very much in a minority. Few in Hong Kong will be familiar with Tom Clover, for instance, but his Rogue Millennium has sound claims in the Duke of Cambridge and should be played on the World Pool.

For the Swinger, she can be paired with Grande Dame. She has the classic profile for this race, and Jamie Spencer is an excellent booking. However, neither Spencer nor the Gosdens have the sort of international recognition of Frankie Dettori, Ryan Moore or Aidan O'Brien. As such, she too may provide value with World Pool.

World Pool: Wednesday's recommended bet

ToteSwinger, race three (3.40 Ascot)

1-10 (one bet)

