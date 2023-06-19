Royal Ascot Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's crack at the £500k guaranteed pot on Tuesday

There are plenty of horses at short prices on day one of Royal Ascot and at least some will be hard to get out of the frame, so I won't be going mad with a big perm.

I like Light Infantry in the first (2.30), but only as an outsider with four places, which are not available for this bet, so the suggestions are more conservative, with Godolphin pair Modern Games and Native Trail the two.

There seems to be huge confidence behind River Tiber in the Coventry (3.05), but he might be on the wrong side, so I'm adding Bucanero Fuerte , who showed bags of promise on his debut at the Curragh.

In the King's Stand (3.40), Highfield Princess is very much the standout performer and despite the size of the field, she's banker material.

Chaldean and Royal Scotsman are my two in the St James's Palace (4.20), and while it is hard to leave out Bring On The Night in the following Ascot Stakes (5.00), Calling The Wind has such a good record at the track on all ground and he has to go in as well.

That just leaves the Wolferton (5.35) and despite the competitiveness of the race I'm banking on Francesco Clemente , who I think should be clear favourite.

Royal Ascot day one Placepot perm

2.30

7 Modern Games

9 Native Trail

3.05

5 Bucanero Fuerte

17 River Tiber

3.40

12 Highfield Princess

4.20

1 Chaldean

9 Royal Scotsman

5.00

2 Calling The Wind

5 Bring On The Night

5.35

9 Francesco Clemente

2x2x1x2x2x1 = 16 lines

World Pool betting: keep Time on your side

Royal Ascot is a truly global meeting, so during this fixture the World Pool becomes a particularly interesting prospect.

While the SP favourite for the Queen Anne looks very much up for grabs, it is widely expected that the well-travelled Modern Games will be favourite on the Tote. As such, opposing him for the purposes of the ToteSwinger - selecting two horses to finish in the first three - can deliver a tasty dividend.

I think Inspiral is a likelier winner anyway – assuming she puts her best foot forward which admittedly isn't a given. I also fancy the lightly-raced Triple Time has more ability than his price implies. He was impressive on his seasonal reappearance last year and will likely have been tuned up for a Group 1 first time up. If he can sneak minor money behind Inspiral a decent payout should be in the offing.

World Pool: Tuesday's recommended bet

ToteSwinger, race one (2.30 Ascot)

11-12 (one bet)

Read these next:

'He had a bit of the wow factor' - Tom Segal is taking on the Guineas winners in the St James's Palace Stakes

Royal Ascot day 1 tips 2023: five horses to back on Tuesday

Sharpen up for Royal Ascot and get 50% off Racing Post Members' Club

Sign up here . New customers online only. £/€10 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £/€10 win + £/€10 place). Receive £/€30 Tote Credit when first bet settles. £/€10 redeemable against win/place racing bets, £/€10 redeemable against Exotics bets and £/€10 redeemable against World Pool bets. Racing and Exotics credit expires after seven days. World Pool credit expires 18:10 on 24/06.23. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. Begambleaware.org. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.