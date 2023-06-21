Royal Ascot Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's crack at the £500k guaranteed pot on Thursday

There ought to be two bankers in the Placepot on day three, which is handy given just how hard the rest of the races are.

Elite Status looked like a very smart juvenile sprinter when winning the National Stakes at Sandown last month and that makes him the clear pick of the British-trained runners in the opening Norfolk Stakes (2.30).

Even if the American or Irish horses are any good, it's difficult to see three getting past him.

The King George V Handicap (3.05) is much tougher to solve, but I like the chances of unexposed pair Davideo and Wonder Legend , while one who could go very well at a price is Cloudbreaker , whose Listed fourth at Newbury has worked out so well she is 4lb well in.

Al Asifah is the other banker in the Ribblesdale (3.40) as she looked potentially the best middle-distance three-year-old filly around when sauntering to success at Goodwood 11 days ago.

The consistent Coltrane has to be first on the list for the Gold Cup (4.20), although I do like the chances of Subjectivist , who won this race easily two years ago and has shaped pretty well on his two starts after the best part of two years off.

I'll go with four in the Britannia (5.00) starting with the two at the top of my shortlist, New Endeavour and Quantum Impact . The in-form Saxon King and Charlie Appleby's One Nation , who ran two solid races in Dubai (second both times), are the other two.

The final leg is the Hampton Court Stakes (5.35), which looks just as tricky as the big handicaps, although on the strength of her Oaks third Caernarfon is the clear pick. Of the others, London Gold Cup third Exoplanet is a likely improver, while Canberra Legend is definitely better than he showed at York in the Dante and can be given another chance.

Royal Ascot day three Placepot perm

2.30

4 Elite Status

3.05

7 Wonder Legend

8 Davideo

18 Cloudbreaker

3.40

1 Al Asifah

4.20

3 Coltrane

6 Subjectivist

5.00

2 One Nation

8 New Endeavour

18 Saxon King

19 Quantum Impact

5.35

5 Canberra Legend

10 Exoplanet

16 Caernarfon

1x3x1x2x4x3 = 72 lines

World Pool betting: go for Gold with Eldar and Subjectivist

By Robbie Wilders

There is a natural bias to the highest-profile jockeys on the World Pool and the mounts of riders like David Egan and Joe Fanning are likely to be underbet as a consequence. That bodes well for the two I like in the Gold Cup, Eldar Eldarov and Subjectivist, who are worth playing in the Swinger.

The Swinger requires punters to pick two horses to finish in the first three places in any order and Eldar Eldarov, my strongest fancy, has an ideal profile for the Gold Cup as an improving four-year-old with stamina and course form. He was an impressive winner of the Queen’s Vase here last season and his Yorkshire Cup second under a 5lb penalty suggests he is still progressing.

Subjectivist landed this race by five lengths two seasons ago and I have been warming to his chance all week. There is a possibility he would have needed his two runs back this spring following a near two-year absence and he is expected to be peaking on the big day.

World Pool: Thursday's recommended bet

ToteSwinger, race four (4.20 Royal Ascot)

6-12 (one bet)

