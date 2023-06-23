Royal Ascot Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's crack at the £500k guaranteed pot on Saturday

It's a case of your guess is as good as mine for the opening Chesham Stakes (2.30) at Royal Ascot, a race that produced a first three at 40-1, 80-1 and 33-1 last year.

The market is dominated by fillies, who rarely win it, but for what it's worth my three are La Guarida , Golden Mind and Lightning Leo .

I think Covey is a terrible favourite for the Jersey (3.05), so I'll be going mob-handed against him. Olivia Maralda and Holloway Boy , last year's Chesham winner, are the first two, while The Antarctic has to be a major player despite his penalty.

Highfield Princess will surely be hard to kick out of the frame in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee (3.40), but Rohaan has to be considered given his incredibly good course record, which includes two Wokinghams.

Hukum is the class act in the Hardwicke (4.20), but you have to have concerns about the ground given he has not been asked to race on good to firm since his 2019 debut. Therefore, it will be Free Wind and last year's King George winner Pyledriver , who also has a King Edward VII on his CV.

The 30-runner Wokingham (5.00) is going to need a few as well. Khanjar strikes me as being potentially very well treated for William Haggas, who has been among the winners this week despite a few running poorly.

Mums Tipple can definitely run well for Frankie Dettori, while Apollo One has been in career-best form on his last two starts and is going to relish the stiff finish.

I was tempted to bank on Lion Of War in the final leg (5.35) as I think he's really well handicapped, but that would probably be daft, so Ziryab, who has looked well ahead of his mark and has managed to squeeze in as reserve, goes in as well. Fair-sized perm, small stakes.

Royal Ascot day five Placepot perm

2.30

3 Golden Mind

5 Lightning Leo

13 La Guarida

3.05

2 The Antarctic

10 Holloway Boy

15 Olivia Maralda

3.40

10 Rohaan

14 Highfield Princess

4.20

6 Pyledriver

8 Free Wind

5.00

12 Mums Tipple

18 Khanjar

20 Apollo One

5.35

15 Lion Of War

17 Ziryab

3x3x2x2x3x2 = 216 lines

World Pool betting: Power play with Princess for Jubilee Swinger

By Graeme Rodway

The Swinger offers cracking value on the World Pool and the two I am backing to finish in the first three in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (3.40) are Art Power and Highfield Princess.

Art Power saves all of his best form for the Curragh and ran another huge race at that track last time when landing the Group 2 Greenlands Stakes by four and three-quarter lengths. That proved he retains all his ability and, although not quite so effective here, he has still run several good races including winning a 5f handicap at the meeting three years ago. He has also finished in the frame in three Group 1 races.

Highfield Princess was the outstanding sprinter in Europe last season and has returned with two excellent efforts this campaign. Her latest effort was a close second behind Bradsell in Tuesday's King's Stand Stakes and that is among the best form on offer. She turns out quickly, with the return to 6f no problem, and looks capable of going one better.

World Pool: Saturday’s recommended bet

ToteSwinger, race three (3.40 Royal Ascot)

3 Art Power

14 Highfield Princess

(one bet)

