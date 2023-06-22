Royal Ascot Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's crack at the £500k guaranteed pot on Friday

Navassa Island is the one I like most in the Albany (2.30), but with 18 runners, any of whom could improve in a big way, it makes sense to add a couple more to any Placepot perms.

Carla's Way is the obvious one having shown so much first time out, while Pretty Crystal showed plenty of potential on her first outing for Richard Fahey.

Little Big Bear will probably place at least in the Commonwealth Cup (3.05), but I do like Noble Style against him now connections have decided to go for Group 1 glory rather than the Jersey.

Maksud and HMS President are my two outsiders in the next (3.40), but I better add a more fancied runner as well. Joseph O'Brien has had some terrible luck this week, but his Okita Soushi , third at the meeting last year, could go well again.

Tahiyra really ought to be banker material in the Coronation (4.20), but the following Sandringham (5.00) is going to need plenty of coverage.

I'll go with two from each side, starting with main fancy Chelsea Green . Foniska takes a drop in class and could also go well among the low numbers.

Most of the fancied runners are drawn high, though, and the pick may be Newcastle winner Coppice , and Ma Belle Artiste , who is potentially well treated on her latest win.

King Of Steel will be banker material for some in the King Edward VII (5.35), but he had a really punishing race in the Derby and I can see him blowing out.

I'm not at all sure about Arrest on the quickening ground, so am going to take a right chance by leaving the front two out and going for Continuous , who is much better than his French Derby run suggests, and Dubai Mile , who is a big price on his best form.

Royal Ascot day four Placepot perm

2.30

1 Carla's Way

10 Navassa Island

14 Pretty Crystal

3.05

2 Little Big Bear

5 Noble Style

3.40

6 Okita Soushi

12 Maksud

16 HMS President

4.20

7 Tahiyra

5.00

7 Foniska

9 Coppice

15 Ma Bella Artiste

21 Chelsea Green

5.35

1 Dubai Mile

4 Continuous

3x2x3x1x4x2 = 144 lines

World Pool betting: play Nagano and Soushi in Duke of Edinburgh Swinger

By Robbie Wilders

The Swinger offers cracking value on the World Pool and the two I am backing to finish in the first three in the Duke of Edinburgh are Nagano and Okita Soushi.

Nagano has plenty on his plate to defy a 664-day absence in such a hot race, but he was a real eyecatcher in the King George V Handicap two seasons ago and it must be significant his connections are persevering with him. Roger Varian can be trusted to have him right following a lengthy break and, given Nagano is partnered by David Egan, he could be underbet by a global audience.

Okita Soushi is Ryan Moore-ridden and unlikely to be overlooked in the same manner, but I am expecting this five-year-old to finish in the first three granted luck in running. Course form is particularly valuable here and this versatile sort finished a close third in the Copper Horse here off 2lb higher last year. This has presumably been the long-term target.

World Pool: Friday’s recommended bet

ToteSwinger, race three (3.40 Royal Ascot)

6-9 (one bet)

Sign up to the Tote here. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.