We've compiled four of the best bets at Royal Ascot on Friday to include in your Lucky 15 bets, courtesy of our team of experts.

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

The Antarctic 3.05 Ascot

Ran well in 6f Group 1 races last year, while also shaping as though he could be even better at 7f

Al Suhail 3.40 Ascot

Campaigned as a miler earlier in his career, he's better at 7f and travelled so strongly in the Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan in March that 6f could now be his optimum trip

Free Wind 4.20 Ascot

3-3 since upped to Group 2 level and can extend her winning sequence. She should be suited by the step back up to 1m4f

Orazio 5.00 Ascot

Has an unblemished record on turf since missing the whole of last year and should cope with quicker ground than he's been racing on this spring

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. Fr example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

