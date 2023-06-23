We've compiled four of the best bets at Royal Ascot on Friday to include in your Lucky 15 bets, courtesy of our team of experts.

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Lezoo 3.05 Ascot

Bagged Group 1 honours on last attempt over 6f and could well have more to offer back sprinting

HMS President 3.40 Ascot

Very appealing contender as he's battle-hardened and in the form of his life

Magical Sunset 5.00 Ascot

Her fast-finishing Listed fourth at Epsom suggests she could relish this first crack at 1m

Jer Batt 6.10 Ascot

Progressive for new yard this year and his latest effort needs upgrading



How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. Fr example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

