We've compiled four of the best bets at Royal Ascot on Thursday to include in your Lucky 15 bets, courtesy of our team of experts.

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Elite Status 2.30 Ascot

The very impressive National Stakes winner has already achieved an RPR which would have been good enough in eight of the last ten runnings. Further improvement is likely.

Eldar Eldarov 4.20 Ascot

Forgiven his 2m display here in October. Three big runs at about 1m6f look very promising, including his wins last year in the Queen's Vase here and the St Leger.

Torito 5.35 Ascot

Well bred and took a big step forward when the smooth winner of a handicap at Epsom on Derby day.

Montassib 6.10 Ascot

This race didn't go his way when a close fifth last year but he can now add to his recent Newmarket win.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. Fr example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

Read this next:

Cracking the Royal Ascot puzzle with David Jennings

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.