We've compiled four of the best bets at Royal Ascot on Wednesday to include in your Lucky 15 bets, courtesy of our team of experts.

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Yerwanthere 3.05 Ascot

She was a lot better than the result in a Listed race on her reappearance and can show she's on a good mark

Prosperous Voyage 3.40 Ascot

A Group 1 winner last summer and looked back on song when scoring at Epsom 18 days ago

Bay Bridge 4.20 Ascot

Last season's Champion Stakes winner who is taken to post his second Group 1 C&D win

Dunum 5.00 Ascot

Looks an ideal type for this contest and the timing is perfect, with his trainer in cracking form this month

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. Fr example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

