We've compiled four of the best bets at Royal Ascot on Tuesday to include in your Lucky 15 bets, courtesy of our team of experts.

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Highfield Princess 3.40 Ascot

Defends an unbeaten record at 5f on turf and looked especially good in the Nunthorpe last summer.

Paddington 4.20 Ascot

Went from handicap success to Classic glory in the space of two months. The way he's going, further progress looks on the cards.

Irish Lullaby 5.00 Ascot

Has not raced beyond 1m6f but she's hinted strongly at hidden depths in her best performances.

Vauban 6.10 Ascot

The high-class hurdler looks to be on an attractive mark now back on the Flat and can take this for Willie Mullins, who does well at this meeting.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. Fr example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

