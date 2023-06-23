Royal Ascot day 5 tips 2023: five horses to back on Saturday

Saturday's best bets at Royal Ascot ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Saturday's top tips for Royal Ascot

Speed figures

La Guarida (2.30 Ascot)

Clocked decent time at Goodwood and the three who followed her home have all won since.

Dave Edwards

La Guarida 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Richard Hannon

The Punt nap

Cuban Dawn (5.35 Royal Ascot)

Bought for £300,000 at Goffs London sale on Monday and Jim Bolger’s only runner at this year’s royal meeting. Pedigree and performances suggest this longer trip will suit from what looks a good draw in stall 15 and an opening mark of 91 could underestimate him.

Harry Wilson

Cuban Dawn 17:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: J S Bolger

Handicappers' nap

Orazio (5.00 Ascot)

Progressive sprinter who got match practice over course and distance when running away with a handicap last month. Open to further improvement and looks tailor-made for this test.

Matt Gardner

Orazio 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charles Hills

Eyecatcher

Al Suhail (3.40 Ascot)

Reached a high-class level in Dubai and will be suited by this test.

Ron Wood

Al Suhail 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Dark horse

Ziryab (5.35 Royal Ascot)

Won on his third start at Leicester in impressive fashion to build on a second at York, which looks a strong piece of form. Handles quick ground and the step up in trip should bring more improvement.

Rob Sutton

Ziryab 17:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Benoit De La Sayette Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Ascot schedule for Saturday and where to watch

Watch all today’s Royal Ascot races live on the Racing Post app

Find all of our Royal Ascot day 5 tips in one place, from a range of our leading tipsters. We also have the latest Royal Ascot free bets and offer for new customers to give you a head start on your bets.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.