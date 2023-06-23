Royal Ascot day 5 tips 2023: five horses to back on Saturday

Saturday's best bets at Royal Ascot ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
La Guarida (2.30 Ascot)
Clocked decent time at Goodwood and the three who followed her home have all won since.
Dave Edwards
Cuban Dawn (5.35 Royal Ascot)
Bought for £300,000 at Goffs London sale on Monday and Jim Bolger’s only runner at this year’s royal meeting. Pedigree and performances suggest this longer trip will suit from what looks a good draw in stall 15 and an opening mark of 91 could underestimate him.
Harry Wilson
Orazio (5.00 Ascot)
Progressive sprinter who got match practice over course and distance when running away with a handicap last month. Open to further improvement and looks tailor-made for this test.
Matt Gardner
Al Suhail (3.40 Ascot)
Reached a high-class level in Dubai and will be suited by this test.
Ron Wood
Ziryab (5.35 Royal Ascot)
Won on his third start at Leicester in impressive fashion to build on a second at York, which looks a strong piece of form. Handles quick ground and the step up in trip should bring more improvement.
Rob Sutton
Watch all today’s Royal Ascot races live on the Racing Post app
2:30: Chesham Stakes (ITV/Sky)
3:05: Jersey Stakes (ITV/Sky)
3:40: Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (ITV/Sky)
4:20: Hardwicke Stakes (ITV/Sky)
5:00: Wokingham Stakes (ITV/Sky)
5:35: Golden Gates Stakes (ITV/Sky)
6:10: Queen Alexandra Stakes (ITV4/Sky)
Find all of our Royal Ascot day 5 tips in one place, from a range of our leading tipsters. We also have the latest Royal Ascot free bets and offer for new customers to give you a head start on your bets.
