TippingToday's Top Tips

Royal Ascot day 5 tips 2023: five horses to back on Saturday

Saturday's best bets at Royal Ascot ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Saturday's top tips for Royal Ascot

Speed figures

La Guarida (2.30 Ascot)

Clocked decent time at Goodwood and the three who followed her home have all won since.
Dave Edwards

Silk
La Guarida14:30 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Richard Hannon

The Punt nap

Cuban Dawn (5.35 Royal Ascot)

Bought for £300,000 at Goffs London sale on Monday and Jim Bolger’s only runner at this year’s royal meeting. Pedigree and performances suggest this longer trip will suit from what looks a good draw in stall 15 and an opening mark of 91 could underestimate him.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Cuban Dawn17:35 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: J S Bolger

Handicappers' nap

Orazio (5.00 Ascot)

Progressive sprinter who got match practice over course and distance when running away with a handicap last month. Open to further improvement and looks tailor-made for this test.
Matt Gardner

Silk
Orazio17:00 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charles Hills

Eyecatcher

Al Suhail (3.40 Ascot)

Reached a high-class level in Dubai and will be suited by this test.
Ron Wood

Silk
Al Suhail15:40 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Dark horse

Ziryab (5.35 Royal Ascot)

Won on his third start at Leicester in impressive fashion to build on a second at York, which looks a strong piece of form. Handles quick ground and the step up in trip should bring more improvement.
Rob Sutton

Silk
Ziryab17:35 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Benoit De La Sayette Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Ascot schedule for Saturday and where to watch

Watch all today’s Royal Ascot races live on the Racing Post app

Find all of our Royal Ascot day 5 tips in one place, from a range of our leading tipsters. 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 23 June 2023Last updated 18:00, 23 June 2023
