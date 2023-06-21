Royal Ascot day 3 tips 2023: four horses to back on Thursday

Thursday's best bets at Royal Ascot ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Newmarket nap

Eldar Eldarov (4.20 Ascot)

The St Leger winner ran a great return when second at York last month and has since worked nicely on the Al Bahathri.

David Milnes

Eldar Eldarov 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Roger Varian

Speed figures

Coltrane (4.20 Ascot)

Course-and-distance winner in a handicap twelve months ago, he has made steady progress since and looks ready to mix it at the top level.

Dave Edwards

Coltrane 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

The Punt nap

Coltrane (4.20 Ascot)

Course-and-distance winner at this meeting last year and loves this track, having finished in the first two in three runs here. Showed he's still getting better with age with an impressive Sagaro win last time and sets the form standard.

Matt Rennie

Coltrane 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

Handicappers' nap

Rhoscolyn (6.10 Ascot)

Never looked comfortable at Epsom last time, despite having winning form there, but had previously shaped as if finding form when finishing mid-division (fourth in his group) in the Victoria Cup. Ran a career-best when third in this race last year off 10lb higher, so strong weight claims if returning to form.

Paul Curtis

Rhoscolyn 18:10 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

Eyecatcher

Rhoscolyn (6.10 Ascot)

Finds himself on a 10lb lower mark than when a close third 12 months ago and jockey can pick where to race from stall 16.

Mark Brown



Rhoscolyn 18:10 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

Dark horse

Kingdom Come (6.10 Ascot)

Progressive on artificial surfaces since returning from a layoff and matched that form switched to turf last time. Remains open to further improvement and will be suited by the drop back to 7f.

Jake Aldrich

Kingdom Come 18:10 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Clive Cox

Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday

