Newmarket nap

Chesspiece (5.35 Ascot)

Has been laid out for this contest since scoring in a handicap at York last month. The Simon and Ed Crisford-trained colt has since worked well on the watered gallop and sports the Godolphin colours for the first time.

David Milnes

Chesspiece 17:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Speed figures

Chesspiece (5.35 Ascot)

Defied top weight in a York handicap last month and looks to possess the attributes required for this step up in grade.

Dave Edwards

Chesspiece 17:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

The Punt nap

My Prospero (4.20 Ascot)

William Haggas's charge made rapid progress in his three-year-old season and his reappearance in the Lockinge was respectable. The return to 1m2f here will suit and after only seven starts he is open to further improvement.

Stuart Langley

My Prospero 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Handicappers' nap

Perotto (5.00 Ascot)

Shaped promisingly on his debut for Roger Varian when seventh in the Victoria Cup here and can race off a 3lb lower mark than when successful over course and distance in the Britannia in 2021.

Paul Curtis

Perotto 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Roger Varian

Eyecatcher

Love Interest (3.05 Ascot)

Ran better than it might have looked in last year's Sandringham and is now 4lb lower.

Ron Wood



Love Interest 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

Dark horse

Crystal Caprice (3.05 Ascot)

Showed progressive form last season when winning three in a row including at Ascot over the straight mile. Hasn't been able to add to her account at Listed level but looked the likely winner last time out at Ayr and the drop in trip should help.

Tom Gibbings

Crystal Caprice 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

Ascot schedule for Wednesday and where to watch

Signposts: key pointers for Wednesday's racing

