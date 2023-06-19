Tuesday's best bets at Royal Ascot ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Tuesday's top tips for Royal Ascot

Newmarket nap

Inspiral (2.30 Royal Ascot)

Impressed in her Royal Ascot warm up in a gallop on the July course last Tuesday and expected to strike first time for John and Thady Gosden.

David Milnes

Inspiral 14:30 Ascot Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Speed figures

Asadna (3.05 Royal Ascot)

Looked a future star when clocking a mightily impressive time for a debutant when scoring by 12 lengths on his Ripon debut.

Craig Thake

Asadna 15:05 Ascot Jky: William Buick Tnr: George Boughey

The Punt nap

Buckaroo (5.35 Royal Ascot)

Has returned this season in fine fettle, beginning the campaign by seeing off Irish 1,000 Guineas winner Homeless Songs at Leopardstown and then being beaten just a neck when fourth in the Prix d’Ispahan at Longchamp. Any of the forecast showers won’t be a hindrance.

David Dennett

Buckaroo 17:35 Ascot Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Handicappers' nap

Inspiral (2.30 Royal Ascot)

Impressive winner of the Coronation Stakes here on her reappearance last year and will be hard to beat if returning in anything like that form.

Paul Curtis

Inspiral 14:30 Ascot Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Eyecatcher

Ruling Dynasty (6.10 Royal Ascot)

Impressive on his reappearance at Haydock; he's closely related to a Group 1 winner and can take this handicap on the way to better things.

Steffan Edwards

Ruling Dynasty 18:10 Ascot Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Dark horse

King Of Conquest (5.35 Royal Ascot)

Has had an excellent 2023 and took form to a new level when landing a Listed contest at Goodwood last time out. Up 3lb for that but should go well again.

Rob Sutton

King Of Conquest 17:35 Ascot Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Ascot day 1 schedule for Tuesday and where to watch

Find all of our Royal Ascot day 1 tips in one place, from a range of our leading tipsters. We also have the latest Royal Ascot free bets and offer for new customers to give you a head start on your bets.

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing

