Tuesday's best bets at Royal Ascot ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Inspiral (2.30 Royal Ascot)
Impressed in her Royal Ascot warm up in a gallop on the July course last Tuesday and expected to strike first time for John and Thady Gosden.
David Milnes
Asadna (3.05 Royal Ascot)
Looked a future star when clocking a mightily impressive time for a debutant when scoring by 12 lengths on his Ripon debut.
Craig Thake
Buckaroo (5.35 Royal Ascot)
Has returned this season in fine fettle, beginning the campaign by seeing off Irish 1,000 Guineas winner Homeless Songs at Leopardstown and then being beaten just a neck when fourth in the Prix d’Ispahan at Longchamp. Any of the forecast showers won’t be a hindrance.
David Dennett
Inspiral (2.30 Royal Ascot)
Impressive winner of the Coronation Stakes here on her reappearance last year and will be hard to beat if returning in anything like that form.
Paul Curtis
Ruling Dynasty (6.10 Royal Ascot)
Impressive on his reappearance at Haydock; he's closely related to a Group 1 winner and can take this handicap on the way to better things.
Steffan Edwards
King Of Conquest (5.35 Royal Ascot)
Has had an excellent 2023 and took form to a new level when landing a Listed contest at Goodwood last time out. Up 3lb for that but should go well again.
Rob Sutton
2:30: Queen Anne Stakes (ITV/Sky)
3:05: Coventry Stakes (ITV/Sky)
3:40: King’s Stand Stakes (ITV/Sky)
4:20: St James’s Palace Stakes (ITV/Sky)
5:00: Ascot Stakes (ITV/Sky)
5:35: Wolferton Stakes (ITV/Sky)
6:10: Copper Horse Stakes (ITV4/Sky)
Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing
