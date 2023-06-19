Royal Ascot 2023 tips: why this horse can run a big race in the Queen Anne Stakes on Tuesday

Royal Ascot 2023 gets under way with Tuesday's traditional curtain-raiser, the Queen Anne Stakes (2.30 ), and this year's race looks a belter. Leading contenders Inspiral and Modern Games are strongly fancied at the head of the betting, but which big-priced outsiders might spoil the party?

2.30 Royal Ascot, Tuesday: Queen Anne Stakes racecard and betting

Forecast odds: 25-1

By Jack Haynes

Berkshire Shadow ran his best race on turf when third in the Lockinge Stakes and, while Inspiral and Modern Games have more obvious win claims, he certainly enters each-way equations.

The Andrew Balding-trained four-year-old landed the Coventry at this meeting as a juvenile and was beaten less than two lengths when sixth in the St James's Palace Stakes last year.

Berkshire Shadow's form has improved since he was gelded in August and he is an intriguing candidate at a big price.

Berkshire Shadow 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

Forecast odds: 20-1

By David Griffiths

Cash has been on the radar for a while and he ran a very pleasing race over this course and distance on his seasonal reappearance. That form is solid, both Chindit and Lusail performed well next time up and he was clearly the horse to take away from the race.

He's a very lightly raced four-year-old and he remains unexposed as a miler. He could easily improve plenty throughout this year, while he's always shaped as if a big field over this distance will suit.

He can be ridden quietly, given cover and produced with a telling, late run. The straight track at Ascot rewards that type of ride and he's been overlooked in the market for what is a very open Queen Anne.

Cash 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: David Simcock

Forecast odds: 25-1

By Robbie Wilders

The horse to take the eye at the prices in the Queen Anne is Triple Time. He is a Frankel colt out of superstar broodmare Reem Three, whose eight sons and daughters have all been stakes performers, and this four-year-old could prove to be the best of the bunch.

Admittedly this lightly raced sort cannot win on the formbook, but the capacity for improvement is as clear as day. He also produced his best effort on Racing Post Ratings in 2022 following a year off the track, so I am not overly concerned about the 262-day break between runs.

He failed to fire on very soft ground when well fancied for the Prix Daniel Wildenstein on Arc weekend when last seen in October, but deserves another chance on this quicker surface and with another year on his back.

Triple Time 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Neil Callan Tnr: Kevin Ryan

