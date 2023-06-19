Royal Ascot 2023 multiples: seven Lucky 15s from bookmaker traders and reps

Royal Ascot 2023 is here! During the week a popular bet for punters will be a Lucky 15, which can result in decent payouts from modest outlays. Read on to find out more about Lucky 15s and who the bookmakers traders will be putting in theirs . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Pat Cooney, bet365

Coolangatta (King's Stand Stakes )

Astro King (Royal Hunt Cup )

Teumessias Fox (Duke of Edinburgh Stakes )

Orazio (Wokingham Stakes )

Barry Orr, Betfair

River Tiber (Coventry Stakes )

Paddington (St James's Palace Stakes )

Born To Rock (Queen Mary Stakes )

King Of Steel (King Edward VII Stakes )

Alan Reilly, BoyleSports

River Tiber (Coventry Stakes )

Luxembourg (Prince of Wales's Stakes )

Eldar Eldarov (Gold Cup )

Fresh (Wokingham Stakes )

Andrew Lobo, Coral

Cicero's Gift (St James's Palace Stakes )

King Of Conquest (Wolferton Stakes )

Shaquille (Commonwealth Cup )

Mawj (Coronation Stakes )

Johnathan Priddey, Ladbrokes

Asadna (Coventry Stakes )

Courage Mon Ami (Gold Cup )

Navassa Island (Albany Stakes )

Sakheer (Commonwealth Cup )

Paul Binfield, Paddy Power

Manaccan (King's Stand Stakes )

Bring On The Night (Ascot Stakes )

Big Evs (Windsor Castle )

Ropey Guest (Buckingham Palace Stakes )

Jamie McBride, William Hill

Francesco Clemente (Wolferton Stakes )

Yibir (Gold Cup )

Queen For You (Coronation Stakes )

Artorius (Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes )

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

Today's top Royal Ascot offer

Sign up here . New customers only. First single and each-way bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 4 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets for horse racing only. Free bets are non-withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply. 18+, begambleaware.org .

Read these next:

The Punting Club: 'He's one of the worst favourites that I've seen in years' - your Royal Ascot questions answered

Royal Ascot 2023 tips: best bets from Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and David Jennings

Sharpen up for Royal Ascot and get 50% off Racing Post Members' Club

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.