Ripon Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders eyes up the Tote's £50,000 guaranteed pool

Temper Trap bids for a soft-ground hat-trick in the opening mile apprentice handicap (6.10) at Ripon and appeals as the safest option for Placepot purposes.

Fighting Wren might be owner Fawzi Nass's second string in the 6f novice (6.40), but she showed plenty of promise on her debut at York in a warm race and can make the frame granted normal improvement.

I will go in two-handed in the 6f nursery (7.10). Alfa Whiteburd , who handles slower ground and is worth trying over this trip, is selected along with Lochaber , who is 1lb lower than when meeting trouble at Musselburgh last month.

The pair who stand out in the next (7.40) are Mordor , who is on a fair mark for his handicap debut, and Baileys Khelstar , an excellent second at Yarmouth a week ago after stumbling early in the contest.

Consistent sprinters Latin Five and Malham Tarn Cove are considered the most solid choices in the 5f handicap (8.10).

Profitable Edge took a major leap forward when second at Redcar on his seasonal and stable debut for David and Nicola Barron in June and can do the business off the same rating in the finale (8.40).

Ripon Placepot perm

6.10

1 Temper Trap

6.40

8 Fighting Wren

7.10

1 Alfa Whiteburd

5 Lochaber

7.40

4 Mordor

6 Baileys Khelstar

8.10

6 Latin Five

7 Malham Tarn Cove

8.40

1 Profitable Edge

1 x 1 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 1 = 8 lines

Sign up to the Tote here . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.