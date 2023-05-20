Ripon Placepot picks: Tom Segal has four bankers in his perm for Sunday

William Haggas probably hasn't had as quick a start to the Flat season as is usually the case but his horses are in excellent form and he looks to have some good chances on the Ripon card.

ran a blinder on her comeback run in a race at Newmarket that has worked out really well and she looks banker material in the British EBF Premier Fillies' Handicap (4.25), while ran well in what looked a good maiden at Haydock recently. It will be surprising if she's not a good bit better than her opposition in the On-Course Bookmakers Welcome You To Ripon Maiden Fillies' Stakes (3.25).

Another horse worth banking on is in the Hammond Associates-sponsored novice stakes (2.55). He was a beaten favourite in his two starts but the form has worked out nicely on both occasions and it will take a well above average newcomer to beat him.

has a much harder task in the William Hill Ripon Champion Bonus 2023 Handicap (3.55) but he makes his handicap debut off a nice-looking mark. Most of Mr Buster's relatives were a lot better than his mark of 80 and he looks sure to improve for the step up to ten furlongs.

The two other handicaps need a bit more working out and it is best to stick in at least a couple of selections in both. The opening Sterne Properties Supporting Yorkshire Wooden Spoon Apprentice Handicap (2.25) is not a strong race and not many come into the race in any sort of form. The exception is , who is still fairly handicapped despite his success at Ayr last time.

However, he's an eight-year-old and he did get the run of the race last time, so I would suggest also including . Ben Macdui shaped much better at Pontefract last time and is extremely well treated on old form.

The Racing Welfare Mental Health Awareness Week Handicap (4.55) that concludes the Ripon Placepot is a tricky race, but if the ground dries out a bit more, can bounce back to form. He's no great shakes but he won twice over this trip last season and looked to be running back into form at Thirsk recently. The other one to include is , who has a good record at this track and has been running over shorter trips on softer ground.

Ripon Placepot perm

2.25

2 Ben Macdui

4 Foreseeable Future

2.55

6 Valadero

3.25

7 Market Value

3.55

2 Mr Buster

4.25

4 Pinafore

4.55

2 Tele Red

9 Little Ted

2x1x1x1x1x2 = 4 lines

Read these next:

Sign up to the Tote . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.