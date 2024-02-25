Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next raceRACE
14:05 AyrHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next raceRACE
14:05 AyrHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingPlay of the day

Richard's Birch play of the day at Ayr

Joie De Vivre
4.45 Ayr

Joie De Vivre has always looked as though she will be suited by a proper test of stamina, and the Martin Todhunter-trained nine-year-old finally gets the opportunity in the 3m½f mares’ handicap hurdle (4.45) at Ayr. 

Notably strong at the finish when slamming Line In The Sand by 3¾ lengths over 2m5f at Sedgefield in November, Joie De Vivre is able to compete off 5lb lower when William Maggs’s 7lb claim is taken into consideration.

The grey is clearly well handicapped even before factoring in the potential for further improvement at this longer distance.

Silk
Joie De Vivre16:45 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: William Maggs (7lb)Tnr: Martin Todhunter

Read this next:

'He makes considerable punting appeal' - our Monday tipster bids to follow up last week's 11-4 and 5-2 winners  

The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three horse racing tips at Plumpton on Monday  

Monday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples   

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 25 February 2024inFree tips

Last updated 18:00, 25 February 2024

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inFree tips