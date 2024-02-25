Richard's Birch play of the day at Ayr
Joie De Vivre
4.45 Ayr
Joie De Vivre has always looked as though she will be suited by a proper test of stamina, and the Martin Todhunter-trained nine-year-old finally gets the opportunity in the 3m½f mares’ handicap hurdle (4.45) at Ayr.
Notably strong at the finish when slamming Line In The Sand by 3¾ lengths over 2m5f at Sedgefield in November, Joie De Vivre is able to compete off 5lb lower when William Maggs’s 7lb claim is taken into consideration.
The grey is clearly well handicapped even before factoring in the potential for further improvement at this longer distance.
Published on 25 February 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:00, 25 February 2024
