Richard Birch's play of the day at Southwell
Zara's Universe
2.05 Southwell
The ground at Southwell will be testing and while I can’t be certain, the overwhelming evidence in the form book suggests Zara’s Universe will handle conditions in the 2m handicap chase.
A winner on heavy ground at Sedgefield last April, the Andrew Crook-trained mare also scored on soft going at Market Rasen the previous month. She clearly took very well to chasing last term – she also finished third at Market Rasen and Catterick – and seems ideally suited by trips at around 2m.
In a nutshell, Zara’s Universe is a well-handicapped mare who looks likely to return to her best form on the back of an encouraging last-time-out third at Catterick.
Published on 3 March 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:00, 3 March 2024
