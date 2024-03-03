Racing Post logo
TippingPlay of the day

Richard Birch's play of the day at Southwell

Zara's Universe
2.05 Southwell

The ground at Southwell will be testing and while I can’t be certain, the overwhelming evidence in the form book suggests Zara’s Universe will handle conditions in the 2m handicap chase.

A winner on heavy ground at Sedgefield last April, the Andrew Crook-trained mare also scored on soft going at Market Rasen the previous month. She clearly took very well to chasing last term – she also finished third at Market Rasen and Catterick – and seems ideally suited by trips at around 2m.

In a nutshell, Zara’s Universe is a well-handicapped mare who looks likely to return to her best form on the back of an encouraging last-time-out third at Catterick.

Silk
Zara's Universe14:05 Southwell
View Racecard
Jky: William Maggs (7lb)Tnr: Andrew Crook

Published on 3 March 2024inFree tips

Last updated 18:00, 3 March 2024

