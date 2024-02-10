Racing Post logo
Richard Birch has tips for four Saturday races from Newbury on ITV

Top tipster Richard Birch has his say on the top-class card at Newbury, headlined by the Betfair Hurdle.

1.30 Newbury
Betfair Serial Winners Fund Handicap Hurdle, 3m

Birchy’s tip: Kyntara

Kyntara would be chasing a four-timer if he hadn’t stumbled on landing over the last at Warwick and lost considerable momentum. A mark of 128 might not prove his ceiling, and he’ll relish the ground. Gaye Legacy, who was seven lengths behind Kyntara at Aintree, boosted the form by winning at Newbury last month.

Silk
G A Henty13:30 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: NON-RUNNER Tnr: Dan Skelton

2.05 Newbury
Betfair Denman Chase, 2m7½f

Birchy’s tip: Shishkin

It is hard to believe Shishkin would not have won the King George by a minimum of two lengths had he not stumbled and unseated his rider after two out. The competition here is far less intense, and a return to winning ways beckons.

Silk
Shishkin14:05 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

2.40 Newbury
Betfair Exchange Game Spirit Chase, 2m½f

Birchy’s tip: Boothill

Boothill was sent off 11-8 favourite for the Desert Orchid Handicap Chase won by 5-1 Editeur De Gite at Kempton over Christmas. He meets that winner on 4lb better terms, and can atone for his fall at the fifth-last.

Silk
Boothill14:40 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Harry Fry

3.15 Newbury
Betfair Hurdle, 2m½f

Birchy’s tip: Iberico Lord

Iberico Lord was most impressive when landing the Greatwood Hurdle by two and a half lengths from Lookaway. He’s only 3lb worse off with the runner-up, and will relish the soft surface. Good ground may have been the reason for his Ascot flop, so back him to bounce back.

Silk
Iberico Lord15:15 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

Read more:

2024 Betfair Hurdle at Newbury: the runners, the odds, the verdict   

Who will win the 2024 Betfair Hurdle at Newbury based on previous trends?   

Richard BirchReporter

Published on 10 February 2024inFree tips

Last updated 07:00, 10 February 2024

