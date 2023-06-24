Pontefract Placepot tips: Tom Segal attempts to crack the Sunday Series card

Richard Fahey did not have too much luck at Royal Ascot, but the trainer’s Mauna Loa has shown more than enough on her two starts to suggest she can make the frame in the 6f fillies’ novice (3.45), the opening leg of the Placepot at Pontefact.

The Easterbys look to have good chances in the 1m2f handicap (4.15). Mick and David saddle recent Doncaster winner Shimmering Sands, and he should still be competitive despite a 6lb rise. Tim runs Highwaygrey, who is much more exposed but always runs well at Pontefract.

The 1m4f fillies’ Listed race (4.45) is best left to Caius Chorister, who ran a cracker at Epsom on Derby day and has the perfect draw for a front-runner in stall one.

There are not many with solid credentials in the 2m2f handicap (5.15), but Blow Your Horn is the obvious exception after winning a similar race at Beverley with a bit up his sleeve.

Fox Journey was sent off favourite at Epsom on Derby day but was stopped in his run. It will be surprising if he is not capable of winning off his mark of 85, and he must go close in the 1m4f handicap (5.45). It might also be worth including the normally consistent Bollin Margaret, who disappointed last time but can be forgiven as it was her second run in three days.

The form of Silver Sword’s second at Epsom was given a boost when the winner Torito ran so well in the Group 3 Hampton Court at Royal Ascot. The way the grey travelled suggested a drop in trip would be in his favour, and he gets just that in the mile handicap (6.15).

The final leg is tough, however, and it is worth including Tasever, who was a close second over the course and distance last time..

Pontefract Placepot perm

3.45

5 Mauna Loa

4.15

8 Shimmering Sands

9 Highwaygrey

4.45

3 Caius Chorister

5.15

4 Blow Your Horn

5.45

9 Fox Journey

10 Bollin Margaret

6.15

1 Silver Sword

11 Tasever

1 x 2 x 1 x 1 x 2 x 2 = 8 lines

£100,000 guaranteed pool



