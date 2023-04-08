Plumpton Placepot picks: Tom Segal provides his perm for Easter Sunday

Betfair Hurdle winner Aucunrisque is the star of the show on a competitive Plumpton card and he will have his supporters in the BetGoodwin Sussex Champion Hurdle (4.15), despite being 9lb higher in the weights.

He's had a hard season, and at this stage of the campaign, I like to look for fresh horses. Two that fit the bill are and . The former caught the eye when staying on into eighth in the County Hurdle last time, while Glorious Zoff came home well at Newbury last time and is likely to put in a career best.

Gary Moore seldom leaves one of these southern tracks without a winner or two and his can be relied on to hit the frame in the 2m maiden hurdle (3.05), while will surely go well in the weak-looking 2m4f conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle (1.55). He's not that good, though, and it will be safer to also include , who put in an improved effort on his handicap debut last time.

All four runners look to have claims in the staying handicap chase (3.40) but and come into the race in good heart and they are expected to improve for the step up to 3m+ over fences.

has run well all season and makes his handicap debut from a fair mark. He will be hard to keep out of the frame in the 2m4½f novice handicap hurdle (4.50), while would have probably won at Southwell last time but for a bad mistake 2 out and makes plenty of appeal in the 2m½f novice handicap chase (2.30).

He is clearly not the best of jumpers, though, so I suggest including at least one other. I will add in , who is on a good mark on the best of his hurdles efforts.

Plumpton Placepot perm

1.55

5 Belgarum

6 Abingworth

2.30

4 Mordred

7 Agent Saonois

3.05

4 Iskar D'Airy

3.40

1 Northern Poet

4 Pawpaw

4.15

3 Luttrell Lad

9 Glorious Zoff

4.50

3 Tightenourbelts

​2x2x1x2x2x1=16 lines

Sign up to the here. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.