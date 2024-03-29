Paul Kealy's play of the day at Musselburgh

Glorious Angel

Last year's second Vintage Clarets won at Catterick on heavy ground in October, but the filly he beat that day, Glorious Angel , is better off at the weights, race-fit and seemingly flying under the radar, with bookmakers largely ignoring how well she ran in last week's Cammidge Trophy at Doncaster.

Rated just 84, the lowest in the six-runner field by anything from 11lb to 24lb, Glorious Angel was sixth but was beaten just four and a half lengths by Montassib in receipt of only 5lb.

Grant Tuer's filly was awarded an RPR of 96 last Saturday, yet the handicapper is happy to let her run here off 84, and while it is often said you should ignore conditions race form when it comes to handicaps, on Glorious Angel's last two runs on bad ground over 5f she ran to RPRs of 97.

Both of those runs came in October, with the first being that Catterick short-head second to Vintage Clarets when she just failed to collar him from a disadvantageous track position, and the next, just a week later, a second to Stewards' Cup winner Alberama Gold at Doncaster, where she had Vintage Clarets two and a half lengths back in third.

Glorious Angel received 12lb from Vintage Clarets the first time and 13lb the second time, but after slipping slightly in the weights after some all-weather runs and with Brandon Wilkie (won last week's Lincoln consolation on Look Back Smiling) taking off 5lb she'll be getting 16lb this time.

She has her conditions, has no problems with backing up a quick run and could easily have more improvement in her at the age of four, so I reckon she shouldn't be far off favourite.

