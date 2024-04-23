Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Taunton

Swift Hawk

Harry Cobden and Paul Nicholls appear to have an outstanding chance in the second division of the 2m3f handicap hurdle (7.00) at Taunton, when they team up with Swift Hawk , who can make a successful handicap bow.

The lightly raced four-year-old changed hands for 85,000gns after finishing runner-up on three of his five starts on the Flat for William Knight. He was rated 72 in that domain and a mark of 107 for his first handicap hurdle doesn’t look harsh given his Flat figure.

Swift Hawk made the perfect transition to hurdles, when running away with a juvenile contest over 2m½f at this course on his debut on good to soft ground in December. He pulled nicely clear of the remainder of the field that day and the fourth has scored since.

The selection went off 4-5 to follow up over two furlongs further at Stratford last month, but raced keenly on his return from more than two months off and faded to finish 19 lengths behind in third. He simply went with too much zest and had nothing left in the heavy ground.

A line can be put through that performance and Swift Hawk is strongly fancied to return to his best now he is back on quicker ground at the scene of his sole success over hurdles.

