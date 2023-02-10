Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Newbury



4.43 Newbury

Cape Vidal lines up in the Betfair Racing Only Better Podcast Bumper (4.43) at Newbury and could bounce back from a blowout at Chepstow last time.

Cape Vidal was tailed off last of the finishers that day, but that was the softest ground he has encountered and he needed wind surgery before his first run. Maybe he struggled with his breathing and got bogged down in conditions that are often hard for horses with wind issues.

Put a line through the run and he is better judged on his third in a hot bumper at Cheltenham in November when he was still green and in need of the experience, but lost second only late.

That was on good ground and so was his impressive victory at Ffos Las on his debut when there was a buzz about him in the market and he went off the well-backed 11-10 favourite. The return to better going could do the trick and Anthony Honeyball does well in bumpers.

Best bookmaker offer

Place a £10 Sportsbook bet on horse racing between February 10-12, at minimum odds 1/5 (1.2), and get £40 in free bets. Only deposits via cards will qualify. Apple Pay not valid on this promotion. T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Read this next:

For all our exclusive free bet offers and must-have daily promotions click the free bets button or go to Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.