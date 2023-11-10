Paul Kealy's play of the day at Wincanton

Flagrant Delitiep

1.15 Wincanton

Flagrant Delitiep heads into his second run of the season on a very tasty mark on old form, and if he's going to start climbing back up the ladder it will surely be here.

There is a reason he is well handicapped and that's because his form fell off a cliff last term. Having started with a mark of 132 he was down to 110 by the end of it.

Even so, on at least a couple of his performances last year he'd be winning this off his reduced mark, and there was more than enough encouragement from returning fourth of seven at Plumpton, a run which nevertheless earned him another 2lb drop, to suggest he can build on it.

For a start, according to Racing Post Ratings, that Plumpton run was his best ever piece of form first time out, and what's more it came going the wrong way round as he has barely any worthwhile form on a left-handed track.

Right-handed – and particularly at Wincanton where he has two wins, four seconds and a third to his name from nine starts (five RPRs between 129 and 140) – is the way he wants to go, so a big improvement is hopefully imminent under Harry Kimber, who has an impressive 27 per cent strike-rate for Robert Walford.

