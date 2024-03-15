Paul Kealy's play of the day at Uttoxeter

2.25 Uttoxeter

Lord Snootie was always less likely to get a run in the Pertemps and Christian Williams has had this race in the back of his mind for him for a while.

He bounced back to something like his best form when just failing to catch to Thursday's Pertemps third Cuthbert Dibble with a late rally in the Haydock qualifier last month, and he's likely to be spot on for this.

He ran in this race last year and finished second, and while he's 4lb higher now, he was unfortunate to run into a horse as well handicapped as Trelawne (fancied but an early faller in the Ultima on Tuesday) was at the time.

Lord Snootie went on to finish fifth of 25 at the Punchestown festival after that, and it's clear he comes to hand in the spring, as do so many of Christian Williams' horses.

He has won only one of ten hurdles starts, but there is still the suspicion he is a well-handicapped horse and this could be the day he shows it.

Lord Snootie 14:25 Uttoxeter View Racecard Jky: Jack Tudor Tnr: Christian Williams

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.