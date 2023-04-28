Paul Kealy's play of the day at Sandown

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org



4.00 Sandown

Goshen has been out of form on his last couple of starts, but one of them came over fences, which he had already showed he hated at Ascot earlier in the season, and the other came on a left-handed track back over hurdles.

He has won six of his ten hurdles starts when racing right-handed, and seems to have particular liking for Sandown as he won his two hurdles outings there by 34 lengths and 15 lengths and ran out a nine-length winner on his sole Flat run at the track.

Thursday's rain washed away any doubts about the ground being too quick for him, and he will be very hard to beat if back to his best after a break.

