Play of the day

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newmarket

Admiral D
2.50 Newmarket

Admiral D was drawn 11 of 12 at the track when making his reappearance last month and the race developed away from him, but he finished strongly at the end for a close fifth, which was a fine start to his four-year-old campaign.

I thought he was going to develop into a decent, possibly Listed-class sprinter last year, but it didn't happen, and even though he finished second of 19 in the big three-year-old heritage handicap at the July meeting and was beaten little more than two lengths in the Ayr Gold Cup, he started this season on a mark 5lb lower than the last.

He will surely do some damage off that rating at some point, and hopefully it will be here, with first-time cheekpieces to keep him interested and Jamie Spencer doing the steering for the first time.

Spencer does not ride often for Richard Fahey, who won this race with four-year-olds in 2015 and 2017 and has had a couple of other places to boot, but he has a 20 per cent strike-rate for him in 6f handicaps and has landed some big prizes, too.

Admiral D14:50 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Jamie Spencer (-lb)Tnr: Richard Fahey

Published on 5 May 2023
