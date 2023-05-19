Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newbury

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Light Infantry

3.35 Newbury

The one who looks overpriced is , whose returning third to runaway winner Mutasaabeq in the rescheduled bet365 Mile at Newmarket is easily explained by the winner, who has a fine record in small fields, getting an easy time of things in front.

Mutasaabeq may well have improved for blinkers as he's now 2-2 in them, but he's not going to get such an easy time of things here as the likes of Chindit, Jadoomi and outsider The Wizard Of Eye are likely to go forward too.

Light Infantry, a Group 2 winner at Newbury on his only previous start there as a juvenile, will get a far better tow into this race, and we've seen how effective he is in a truly run race as ran Inspiral to neck in last year's Prix Jacques le Marois.

It is worth remembering that Inspiral was the ante-post favourite for this before being ruled out, and Light Infantry's form claims are right up there with the best of these.

There are plenty of firms offering four places and that makes him a really good each-way bet at 8-1 or bigger.

