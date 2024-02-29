Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newbury
Issar D'Airy
3.00 Newbury
Issar D'Airy does look to be the one to beat in the 2m4f novice handicap chase (3.00).
A winner of a novice handicap hurdle last spring off a mark of just 103, Gary Moore's six-year-old has improved dramatically for the switch to fences this season, winning both of his starts at Newbury, first when slamming Martator by four and a half lengths in December and then, last time, just edging out I'd Like To Know by a short head, but with the rest 23 lengths and more behind.
Both those successes came over 2m½f and he has almost half a mile further to go now, but over hurdles his best form by some margin came at the longer trip, so there's every chance Issar D'Airy can do even better now.
He's going to need to off a mark of 126 as he's a massive 17lb worse off with Martator this time, but that horse's trainer Venetia Williams is still struggling for winners, so he is fancied to come out on top again.
Published on 29 February 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:00, 29 February 2024
