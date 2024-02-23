Paul Kealy's play of the day at Kempton
Sea Invasion
1.15 Kempton
Kempton's opening 2m5f handicap hurdle is no more than a run of the mill affair, and it's no surprise to see the lightly raced trio Largy Poet, Joker De Mai and Sea Invasion at the head of the market.
Of those three, the Paul Nicholls-trained Largy Poet does not look to have been too kindly treated by the handicapper, so the other two are more interesting.
Joker De Mai, is out of a half-sister to Bristol De Mai and has already shown a liking for deep ground, but Chris Gordon has a good record here and at this meeting, and it's Sea Invasion for me.
He makes his handicap debut having run just three times over hurdles at 2m and improved with every run, his best coming when fourth here over Christmas.
That was on good ground, so he needs to prove himself on the surface, but it's the trip that is surely key, given his dam was a Flat stayer and that he finished only a two-length second to a certain Slade Steel in his point back in May 2022.
Published on 23 February 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:00, 23 February 2024
