Paul Kealy's play of the day at Haydock

Raasel lines up as last year's winner of the Sky Bet Achilles Stakes (1.15), but comes here this time seemingly out of form after finishing tenth of 13 in the Temple.

However, he was drawn low that day (four) and was continually carried across the track so that he finished close to the far rail. Add the fact that he has never run well for Alistair Rawlinson (form figures of 2850 and was odds-on when second) and there are enough reasons to put a line through the form.

As far as jockey bookings are concerned there is good news as Raasel is reunited with James Doyle, and their form figures together read 11121124, the fourth being to Vadream on ground softer than he cares for in the Palace House just before his Temple flop.

The question is whether he's worth the risk from stall one now, because if Haydock has generated the same draw bias as last time not even the Archangel Gabriel would get him home in front.

Such a bias has not always existed at the track, though, so in the hope Haydock has done a better job this time, I'm getting involved, albeit win only and to small stakes.

