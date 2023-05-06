Racing Post logo
TippingPlay of the Day

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Hamilton

Paul KealySenior tipster
Good Show
2.05 Hamilton

I was gutted when Good Show ran so badly on his reappearance at Musselburgh as I'd had a fair bet on him, expecting him to prove considerably better than his mark of 90 after showing so much promise in three runs last season – two in novice company and one when thrown into an Ascot Group race on his second start.

Looking back, though, he was just way too fresh and paid for it in the last half mile. Hopefully that freshness will have been run out of him now as the Patersons Of Greenoakhill Buttonhook Handicap (2.05) at Hamilton is a considerably weaker race than last time and he is 2lb lower.

He is obviously going to have to leave that run behind in a big way, but this is the course on which he won on his debut and there is plenty of rain forecast, which will suit him down to the ground.

Good Show14:05 Hamilton
Jky: Daniel Tudhope (-lb)Tnr: Keith Dalgleish

Published on 6 May 2023Last updated 18:00, 6 May 2023
