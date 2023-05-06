Paul Kealy's play of the day at Hamilton

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Good Show

2.05 Hamilton

I was gutted when ran so badly on his reappearance at Musselburgh as I'd had a fair bet on him, expecting him to prove considerably better than his mark of 90 after showing so much promise in three runs last season – two in novice company and one when thrown into an Ascot Group race on his second start.

Looking back, though, he was just way too fresh and paid for it in the last half mile. Hopefully that freshness will have been run out of him now as the Patersons Of Greenoakhill Buttonhook Handicap (2.05) at Hamilton is a considerably weaker race than last time and he is 2lb lower.

He is obviously going to have to leave that run behind in a big way, but this is the course on which he won on his debut and there is plenty of rain forecast, which will suit him down to the ground.

