Paul Kealy's play of the day at Goodwood



2.05 Goodwood

Seeking Gold has some interesting juvenile form as he began his campaign last July with a three-quarter length second to 2,000 Guineas winner Chaldean over 7f at Newbury and had subsequent dual Group 3 winner Silver Knott a length behind him in fourth.

He then beat a Goldolphin market rival in comfortable fashion over the same trip at Yarmouth before being stepped up in distance and class for a Listed contest at Haydock over a mile.

However, the steadily run race was against him and he proved way too keen early, but it was only in the last 150 yards that he dropped out of contention, finishing a four-length fourth in what was a decent race, with the three who finished ahead of him now rated 110, 104 and 104.

Seeking Gold was considered worth sending to France for the Group 2 Criterium de Maisons-Laffitte for his final start, but the 6f on soft ground was no good to him and he finished last. I'd be more than happy to write that run off, and his much more promising Haydock effort suggests there ought to be plenty of mileage in a mark of 90.

Trainer Tom Clover had been having a frustrating time of things since the start of April with only one winner and nine seconds from 32 runners up until midweek, but he banged in a double at Chelmsford on Thursday and might finally be getting the rub of the green with Seeking Gold having landed the plum draw in stall one (six of last nine winner drawn no higher than four).

Seeking Gold 14:05 Goodwood View Racecard

