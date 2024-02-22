TippingPlay of the day
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Exeter
Track And Trace
3.40 Exeter
Jonjo O'Neill would surely love to be in the form he is in now when Cheltenham comes around in a little under three weeks' time.
A strike-rate of 23 per cent in February is well above his norm and that should bode well for Track And Trace in the My Pension Expert Devon National Handicap Chase (3.40) at Exeter.
He will go off favourite, but I think he deserves to be based on his form and profile as one of the youngest horses in the race, and on the up.
Track And Trace15:40 ExeterView Racecard
Jky: Richie McLernon Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill
Published on 22 February 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:00, 22 February 2024
