TippingPlay of the day

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Exeter

Track And Trace
3.40 Exeter

Jonjo O'Neill would surely love to be in the form he is in now when Cheltenham comes around in a little under three weeks' time.

A strike-rate of 23 per cent in February is well above his norm and that should bode well for Track And Trace in the My Pension Expert Devon National Handicap Chase (3.40) at Exeter.

He will go off favourite, but I think he deserves to be based on his form and profile as one of the youngest horses in the race, and on the up.

Silk
Track And Trace15:40 Exeter
View Racecard
Jky: Richie McLernon Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 22 February 2024inFree tips

Last updated 18:00, 22 February 2024

