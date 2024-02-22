Paul Kealy's play of the day at Exeter

Track And Trace

3.40 Exeter

Jonjo O'Neill would surely love to be in the form he is in now when Cheltenham comes around in a little under three weeks' time.

A strike-rate of 23 per cent in February is well above his norm and that should bode well for Track And Trace in the My Pension Expert Devon National Handicap Chase (3.40) at Exeter.

He will go off favourite, but I think he deserves to be based on his form and profile as one of the youngest horses in the race, and on the up.

Track And Trace 15:40 Exeter View Racecard Jky: Richie McLernon Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

