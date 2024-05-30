Paul Kealy's play of the day at Epsom

Koy Koy

2.35 Epsom

Having shown career-best form at the end of last season, winning at Wolverhampton and then being a dreadfully unlucky third at Ayr, the five-year-old did not take to racing in Dubai (albeit he ran twice over trips short of his best), but as a result he resumed back in Britain on a mark 4lb lower than for that Ayr run.

And he showed at Newmarket last time that he is going to prove very competitive at this sort of level as he was pretty much back to his best with his sixth of 15.

Although beaten two and a half lengths, he would have been a lot closer but for being squeezed out when staying on in that 7f handicap, and that is a trip which is very much on the short side for him.

Indeed, that was Koy Koy's best run over as short as 7f by a long way on Racing Post Ratings and he will surely be much more effective over this 1m1/2f distance, as he bolted up at Wolverhampton off just 2lb lower than he is now the last time he ran over it.

Boughey, who has been banging in winners left, right and centre lately (9-34 in the past fortnight) has booked champion jockey William Buick, who is just about the best around at Epsom, if not everywhere these days, and Koy Koy, who goes on any ground, simply has a huge amount going for him.

Koy Koy 14:35 Epsom View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: George Boughey

