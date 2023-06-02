Paul Kealy's play of the day at Epsom

Balance Play

There's a reasonable case for suggesting the best-handicapped horse of the day is Balance Play in the Betfred Lester Piggott Handicap (3.55).

He showed plenty of promise in his two juvenile runs and then split Quddwah and Greek Order over 7f at Salisbury on his return, going down by a neck to the winner, who bolted up in another novice next time, and is now rated 95.

The third was backed off the boards when winning at Sandown's Brigadier Gerard meeting recently, off a mark of 80, so Balance Play surely has some mileage in his rating of 81.

He is yet to race on quick ground and but sire Lope De Vega has a better strike-rate on good or faster than on slow ground, and Balance Play's half-brother Khalidi was a fast-ground winner who was just touched off in the Group 2 King Edward VII Stakes over 1m4f at Royal Ascot, so the chances are there is a heap more improvement to come with a three-furlong rise in trip.

Balance Play 15:55 Epsom Jky: Andrea Atzeni Tnr: Ralph Beckett

