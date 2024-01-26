Paul Kealy's play of the day at Doncaster

Funambule Sivola

11.50 Doncaster

The action starts early at Doncaster and I find it hard to believe Funambule Sivola , the winner in 2022, is not favourite for the opening 2m handicap chase.

This is his time of year and he has his ground and a very workable handicap mark, which is now 15lb below his peak.

He has won the last two runnings of the Game Spirit on decent ground, and he won this from a 4lb higher mark two years ago. With Ned Fox taking off 5lb he'll be hard to beat.

Traprain Law was impressive at Kelso last time, but he beat a bunch of old or regressive rivals (the runner-up was 2lb out of the handicap and running off a mark of 94) and he's up 10lb against a completely different class of horse.

Funambule Sivola 11:50 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Ned Fox (5lb) Tnr: Venetia Williams

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.