Paul Kealy's play of the day at Doncaster

Funambule Sivola
11.50 Doncaster

The action starts early at Doncaster and I find it hard to believe Funambule Sivola, the winner in 2022, is not favourite for the opening 2m handicap chase.

This is his time of year and he has his ground and a very workable handicap mark, which is now 15lb below his peak.

He has won the last two runnings of the Game Spirit on decent ground, and he won this from a 4lb higher mark two years ago. With Ned Fox taking off 5lb he'll be hard to beat.

Traprain Law was impressive at Kelso last time, but he beat a bunch of old or regressive rivals (the runner-up was 2lb out of the handicap and running off a mark of 94) and he's up 10lb against a completely different class of horse.

Funambule Sivola11:50 Doncaster
View Racecard
Jky: Ned Fox (5lb)Tnr: Venetia Williams

Published on 26 January 2024inFree tips

Last updated 18:00, 26 January 2024

