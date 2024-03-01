Racing Post logo
TippingPlay of the day

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Doncaster

Malystic
2.35 Doncaster

Malystic had been out of form in the early part of the season, but bounced back with an excellent third in a competitive heat over course and distance in January, and he's only 2lb higher than when winning here in January the previous year, and off the same mark as when landing a Grade 3 handicap at Ayr's Scottish National meeting.

It may be no coincidence that he was back in form last time as it was his first run this term on a flat, left-handed track with a long straight, and that seems to be very much his bag.

His chase form figures on such courses read 112U211413, and in a field almost devoid of unexposed runners (Homme Public has run in only three chases but ran in 17 hurdles), he should be very competitive.

Malystic14:35 Doncaster
Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Peter Niven

Published on 1 March 2024inFree tips

Last updated 18:00, 1 March 2024

