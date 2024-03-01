Paul Kealy's play of the day at Doncaster
Malystic
2.35 Doncaster
Malystic had been out of form in the early part of the season, but bounced back with an excellent third in a competitive heat over course and distance in January, and he's only 2lb higher than when winning here in January the previous year, and off the same mark as when landing a Grade 3 handicap at Ayr's Scottish National meeting.
It may be no coincidence that he was back in form last time as it was his first run this term on a flat, left-handed track with a long straight, and that seems to be very much his bag.
His chase form figures on such courses read 112U211413, and in a field almost devoid of unexposed runners (Homme Public has run in only three chases but ran in 17 hurdles), he should be very competitive.
Introducing RP Recommends
Read the full series:
- The best online bookmakers in 2024: what do the leading betting firms offer horse racing punters?
- 2024 Cheltenham Festival betting: the best online bookmakers and how to make the most of free bet offers
- The best online betting sites for each-way betting in 2024: which bookmakers are paying the most extra places this year?
- The best online betting sites for Lucky 15 horse racing bets in 2024: which leading bookmakers stand out and why?
- Racing Post betting guide 2024: expert punting advice and bookmaker considerations
Read this next:
'He could simply outclass them' - Paul Kealy with four Saturday selections
Get your hands on the Cheltenham Ultimate Guide – your unbeatable companion for four days of festival magic – including tips, advice, expert analysis, an Upping The Ante special and an interview with Gordon Elliott, plus so much more. Out now in most good newsagents, or click here to buy online.
Published on 1 March 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:00, 1 March 2024
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Kelso and Doncaster on Saturday
- Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- Kelso Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £100,000 guaranteed pool on Saturday
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Sha Tin on Sunday
- 'The form looks incredibly strong' - why this horse can win the Greatwood Gold Cup and Morebattle Hurdle on Saturday
- Jake Paul's MVP Boxing Betting Offer: Get enhanced 30-1 odds on Amanda Serrano v Nina Meinke and Jake Paul v Ryan Bourland
- Grab £20 in Free Bets for the start of the Formula 1 Season kicking off with the Bahrain Grand Prix
- Saturday Racing Free Bets: Bag £40 in free bets ahead of Cheltenham with BetMGM
- Cheltenham Festival tips 2024: ante-post Cheltenham tips + grab £40 in Cheltenham FREE BETS from BetMGM
- Weekend Horse Racing Tips + £40 FREE BET for the bet365 Morebattle Hurdle at Kelso on Saturday
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Kelso and Doncaster on Saturday
- Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- Kelso Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £100,000 guaranteed pool on Saturday
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Sha Tin on Sunday
- 'The form looks incredibly strong' - why this horse can win the Greatwood Gold Cup and Morebattle Hurdle on Saturday
- Jake Paul's MVP Boxing Betting Offer: Get enhanced 30-1 odds on Amanda Serrano v Nina Meinke and Jake Paul v Ryan Bourland
- Grab £20 in Free Bets for the start of the Formula 1 Season kicking off with the Bahrain Grand Prix
- Saturday Racing Free Bets: Bag £40 in free bets ahead of Cheltenham with BetMGM
- Cheltenham Festival tips 2024: ante-post Cheltenham tips + grab £40 in Cheltenham FREE BETS from BetMGM
- Weekend Horse Racing Tips + £40 FREE BET for the bet365 Morebattle Hurdle at Kelso on Saturday