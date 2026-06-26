'Odds of 33-1 look far too big' - why this horse can win the Northumberland Plate or the Irish Derby this weekend

Our tipsters and reporters provide their selections for the big-race action on Saturday and Sunday.

By Stuart Redding

This looks wide open but Team Player is one with serious each-way appeal. He has enjoyed stepping up in trip since joining this yard and proved that this course and distance suits with a win in February.

He made good late headway to secure fifth in the Chester Cup and this more galloping track will play to his strengths. Synergism also deserves a place on the shortlist after winning a four-runner race at Lingfield last month.

Team Player 15:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Greg Fairley Tnr: Ewan Whillans

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By Harry Wilson

The six-year-old has run four times for Brian Ellison this year since joining from Yann Barberot in France, starting at odds of 25-1 or bigger over distances between 1m1f-1m4f and producing rather uninspiring form figures of 9047. Those were good races though and he was far from disgraced as Racing Post Ratings of 95, 94, 97 and 87 attest.

His best run came over the longest distance he tried when he finished fourth behind the progressive Klassleader in the always competitive Jorvik Handicap at York last month. He shaped as though he were coming to hand that day, and I just wonder if Ellison has always had one eye on the Plate.

Saint Etienne 15:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: Brian Ellison

By Graeme Rodway

Sir Mark Prescott is one of the best trainers of a stayer in Britain, so it’s surprising that he has yet to add his name to the roll of honour in the Northumberland Plate, but this is as good a chance as he has had for a while because Synergism appears to be improving at a rapid rate.

He has recorded his four highest Racing Post Ratings on his last four starts and that includes his career-best run which came when successful at Lingfield last time.

Synergism 15:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

By Sam Hardy

Ever since his comfortable victory in the Queen’s Prize at Kempton in March, Align The Stars has been on my radar for this race. He followed up that win with a close second behind Goblet Of Fire at Newmarket and I am willing to put a line through his latest start at Goodwood where he was visibly sweating up before the race.

Last year’s winner Spirit Mixer could again prove the biggest danger.

Align The Stars 15:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: Charlie Johnston

By James Hill

Recent stats say we should be focusing on runners older than five who have form over two miles. Step forward Blazeon Five, who comes into this at the top of her game having won a Southwell handicap in December before warming up for this prize when second at Newbury last time out.

She looks to have been laid out for this by in-form trainer Alan King, who’s won the race twice before. Ride The Thunder looks the pick of the youngsters.

Blazeon Five 15:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Alan King

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By Anthony Ive

Benvenuto Cellini was all the rage for the Derby earlier this month, but drama at the start – involving one of his hind legs being caught on a ledge in the stalls as they exited – was deemed to have damaged his chances and he was declared a non-runner.

Following the colt's impressive Chester Vase victory last month, Aidan O'Brien spoke like this was a special horse and his likeliest Derby winner, so after that Epsom disappointment he will want to make amends.

Benvenuto Cellini 16:35 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

By Sam Hendry

Conditions look like they will set up perfectly for the favourite Benvenuto Cellini, but it is surely worth taking him on after his underwhelming Derby run, regardless of how the start affected him. Where better to look for an alternative than the Joseph O'Brien yard?

James J Braddock was a good third at Epsom and seems to be improving with every run. He flourishes in soft conditions and his team was praying for rain on Derby day, but his Leopardstown win over Pierre Bonnard in May did come on good ground and perhaps he won't prove as ground dependent as his Epsom conqueror Christmas Day.

James J Braddock 16:35 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

By Joe Eccles

The idiosyncratic Epsom track and soft ground can be put forward as reasons for Action's Derby no-show, while Aidan O'Brien's colt would also have been disadvantaged by challenging on the far rail. Before that he had run a stormer when second to Item in the Dante, finishing directly in front of stablemate and Classic hero Christmas Day.

This close relation to last year's Irish Derby hero Lambourn should be well suited to the demands of this test and odds of 33-1 look far too big.

Action 16:35 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

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