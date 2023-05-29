Nottingham Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders picks an eight-line perm for the £100,000 guarantee

The Tote's £100,000 guarantee on Tuesday is at Nottingham, so that is the place to go for Placepot purposes.

has a solid chance in the opener (6.25), having been dropped 1lb for chasing home a subsequent winner. I'll also select Robert Eddery's lightly raced stable debutante , who is bred to be much better than her opening mark.

showed plenty of ability with a staying-on second to a useful type on her debut at Brighton this month and looks banker material to bag a top-three finish in the 6f fillies' maiden (6.55).

The 6f handicap (7.25) provides a decent opportunity for unexposed colt to follow up his recent Southwell success back on turf off 4lb higher, with Danny Tudhope heading to Nottingham for just the one ride.

The two sprinters to keep onside in the 5f handicap (7.55) are , who has been running okay on soft ground lately but can be seen to better effect on this quicker surface, and , who can bounce back from his Wetherby disappointment.

The Bath formline concerning and looks key to solving the next (8.25), so both go in.

Hughie Morrison has booked top 3lb claimer Harry Davies to partner in the concluding 1m6f handicap (9.00). A first career success awaits.

Nottingham Placepot perm

6.25

2 Longuerue

4 Ivy Avenue

6.55

3 Havana Pusey

7.25

5 Protest Rally

7.55

1 Blind Beggar

5 Bert Kibbler

8.25

2 Vitralite

6 Bobby Dassler

9.00

5 Sugar Candie

2x1x1x2x2x1 = 8 lines

