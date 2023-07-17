Nottingham Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders gives his picks for the £100,000 guaranteed pool

Out Of Sight got the job done from the front at Beverley on soft ground last time and might be at a tactical advantage in the opener (6.25) at Nottingham, the venue of choice for the Tote's guaranteed £100,000 Placepot pool on Tuesday.

The well-bred Rockinthefreeworld , whose dam appreciated a slow surface, could easily take a giant leap forward on her handicap debut upped to 6f in the next (6.55) for Archie Watson off a lowly opening mark of 46.

Fierce is a solid mid-70s handicapper and could be good enough to belatedly get off the mark in the 5f maiden (7.30) with ground conditions to suit.

The 5f handicap (8.00) is seriously competitive. Strong Johnson makes significant appeal back on soft ground with Connor Planas booked. Dream By Day , a soft-ground course-and-distance winner last season, is the other to include after he bounced back to form at Lingfield this month.

Apprentice jockey Anna Gibson and Gary Moore teamed up with a good winner at Ascot on Friday, and Big Bard can go close for that combination in the 6f handicap (8.30) after nothing went right for him at Lingfield last time. Higher Law is another to consider on his second start for Kevin Frost after catching the eye at Doncaster.

Calypso is consistent and put in his best effort yet on an easy surface at Hamilton two weeks ago, so is selected in the finale (9.00). Jack Daniel disappointed on good ground at Doncaster in June and is expected to produce an improved effort on this surface.

Nottingham Placepot perm

6.25

4 Out Of Sight

6.55

8 Rockinthefreeworld

7.30

2 Fierce

8.00

3 Strong Johnson

9 Dream By Day

8.30

1 Big Bard

5 Higher Law

9.00

5 Jack Daniel

6 Calypso

1x1x1x2x2x2 = 8 lines

