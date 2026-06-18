'No surprise if he produces a huge performance' - why this horse can win on day four of Royal Ascot

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Our tipsters and reporters provide their selections for day four of Royal Ascot . . .

By Georgia Cox

Sun Goddess was an eyecatcher on her debut, slowly away and green before flying home to be beaten only a head by stablemate Carry The Flag, who had race experience and has since finished second in the Marble Hill. She was more professional at the Curragh when winning by five lengths and I expect she’ll give Aidan O’Brien a third Albany win in the last four years.

Sun Goddess 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

By Tom Gibbings

Things haven’t quite gone to script for Albert Einstein, once described by his master trainer as “as fast a horse as we’ve seen work”. A setback during his two-year-old campaign has been followed by defeats that have taken the shine off his once lofty reputation. Nevertheless, the regard in which he has always been held suggests we have yet to see anywhere near the best of him this season and it would be no surprise were he to produce a huge performance.

Albert Einstein 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

By George Bonds

John and Thady Gosden’s Warrant Holder returned to the track following a 206-day absence in style when taking home the spoils at York last time out. He steps up in trip for this, but that shouldn’t be an issue for him having previously scored over this distance prior to his break.

Warrant Holder 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

By Olly Eden

Precise is an exceptionally talented filly and it will likely take a serious effort to lower her colours. The form of her smooth Fillies’ Mile win is red hot and she duly took a huge step forward from her 1,000 Guineas seventh when running out an emphatic winner of the Irish equivalent last month – a performance worthy of an upgrade as she made her challenge away from the favoured inside rail. This race looks tailor made for her.

Precise 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

By Georgia Cox

Repel comes over from France for Francis Graffard. She’s a half-sister to Crenelle, who finished third to Heredia in this race four years ago, and she’s from the family of Logician and Bated Breath. She doesn’t lack pace, and a strongly run mile should suit on her first attempt. She comes here in good form, having barely been nudged out to win a conditions race at Nancy last time.

Repel 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: F-H Graffard

By Tom Gibbings

Water To Wine looked a colt of considerable potential when making a striking debut at Newbury, powering clear of subsequent Derby fifth Alderman. Well backed that day, the son of Kingman travelled strongly before quickening away in good style. He followed that up with a routine success at Kempton, albeit at prohibitive odds. He looks every inch a top-class performer.

Water To Wine 17:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

By Olly Eden

Gold Digger is interesting for in-form Richard Spencer. Her juvenile campaign was cut short after finishing sixth in the Albany, where she shaped better than the bare result having been slowly away and last off the bridle. She easily landed a Windsor novice last month and, given the speed she possesses, a fast-run 5f looks ideal.

Gold Digger 18:10 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Richard Spencer

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